GCRW host Christian Collins, advisor to Brady, Crenshaw

The Tuesday, July 21, meeting of the Grimes County Republican Women will feature Republican Party of Texas surrogate and advisor to Congressmen Kevin Brady and Dan Crenshaw, Christian Collins. Collins also served well as the “boots on the ground” in the election campaigns of both Governor Gregg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz.

Collins’ education includes a bachelor’s degree in Government from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s in Organizational and Interpersonal Communication from Liberty University, and he is an adjunct instructor at Lone Star College.

Collins has two primary focuses as it pertains to keeping Texas Red and reelecting President Donald J. Trump - the churches and the youth.

In 2016 he began organizing hundreds of faith leaders in Congressional District 8 (CD 8) to meet with congressmen and support the Republican Party, and regularly speaks to churches about why Christians should get involved in the political process.

He shares the conservative message at high schools and on college campuses, and as the founder of the Texas Youth Summit, educates youth on why socialism does not work.

In January, Collins published “Second Wind: A 365 Day Daily Devotional to Pursuing God’s Greater Calling,” with proceeds donated to New Danville, a Texas not-for-profit 501(c) (3) charitable and educational organization in Willis that provides housing, day habilitation, summer programs and jobs for those affected by Down Syndrome. The July meeting will

The July meeting will once again be held at the Grand Star Conference Center at 7506 CR 204 off SH 105 between Plantersville and Montgomery, 1-mile past Bernhardt Winery.

Wear your favorite mask to meet and greet at 11 a.m. and then enjoy lunch, our speaker, and business meeting which kicks off at 11:30. Adjournment is approximately 1 p.m.

Lunch is $10. Please RSVP to President Teddi Jackson, teddi21@gmail. com, or call (936) 894- 1967. Gentlemen are also welcomed to attend.