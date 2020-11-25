County imposes burn ban

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18, and immediately took action to reinstate the burn ban and authorize the county judge as signatory.

County Judge Joe Fauth said, “In the event we were to authorize a burn ban, Mr. Lilly needs to hit the road and change the signs, and that takes the better part of a day.”

Fauth continued, “Since we met the last time, at least in my location in southern Grimes County, I’ve had two frosts and minimal moisture, and that does concern me that the potential for fire is increasing day by day.”

Emergency Management Services Coordinator David Lilly pointed to several local fires and one in Walker County that could have impacted Grimes County.

Lilly said, “We didn’t have that situation last week but that has changed.”

Jail system to be upgraded

During his regular update on the courthouse restoration, jail mold remediation and Justice Center construction, Facilities/Project Manager Al Peeler told commissioners that work on the historic courthouse is in its final week, and Christmas decorations will go up soon in preparation of a lighting ceremony to be held early December.

Peeler advised that the jail remains under lockdown with the recent Covid spikes, so no remediation work is being done at this time.

The Justice Center construction is on schedule, with exterior brick to be delivered next week.

Peeler said he is seeking bids for the 10-year-old jail door locks that will connect to the Justice Center. The door locks and security control system are no longer under warranty, and the company which serviced them no longer does that kind of work. According to Peeler, the locks have required inhouse repair numerous times the last few years and he predicted the cost of a new system to be close to $100,000.

Responding to Commissioner Phillip Cox’s funding concerns, Fauth suggested that reimbursement for law enforcement costs submitted through the Cares Act might offset some of the costs.

Peeler clarified that this purchase is a new project and would not be a Change Order charged to the Justice Center.

Replats approved

Precinct 1 was the location of two replats requested by Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker.

After a public hearing with no comments against, commissioners approved a partial replat of King Oaks Section 4, Lots 6 and 7.

Commissioners then approved a partial replat in Huntsville West 22 Subdivision, Lot 78, Block 4. The replat will turn the 3-acre existing lot with two houses into two 1.5-acre tracts.

Walker said, “This is one of the Darrell Hall subdivisions where he did put in a community water supply so they do have access to public water so it can go down to an acre and a half.”

Other court action:

• Approved Consent Agenda Items which included Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, the Grimes County 3rd Quarter Investment Report, budget amendments and/or line-item transfers and a waterline permit on CR 180 for Wickson Creek SUD located in Pct. 2.

• Recognized Lisa Thompson for 10 years of employment with Grimes County. Thompson currently works in the Auditor’s office and has worked in other county offices as well.

• Received a brief update on items related to the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

• Commissioner Barbara Walker announced that 700-800 MHz radios are currently being installed in all ambulances.

Commissioners court meetings are available online at www.grimes countytexas.gov/page/CCVideos.