Reyes arrested in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION — Zachary Reyes, 21, from Navasota, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 22 in connection to a shooting that occurred in College Station over the weekend. Reyes also faces multiple other charges.

According to arrest reports, officers responded to the area of Emerald Parkway and Texas State Highway 6 just before 4 a.m. Sunday after a man reported someone shooting at him.

The man said Reyes retrieved a gun from his vehicle after being asked to leave a home on Queens Court and fired several shots toward the man.

Reyes was located at an apartment complex at the 900 block of Balcones Drive in possession of two handguns. Officers found approximately 45 grams of marijuana, THC cartridges, a digital scale and a large amount of cash when searching Reyes’s vehicle.

Reyes was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between four and 400 grams is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana are misdemeanors.

Reyes was released from Brazos County Jail Monday, Nov. 23 after posting $83,000 bail.