County joins HSR federal suit

At the Wednesday, Oct. 21, commissioners court, commissioners approved Grimes County joining Texans Against High Speed Rail, impacted landowners, other impacted counties, and organizations as a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit to challenge the Federal Railroad Administration’s issuance of a Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision for Texas Central Railway’s proposed high speed rail project.

Fauth said, “It’s important to let TCR know that counties that are affected, i.e., Grimes County and the others along the route, are going to challenge every chance they get. And this is one of those chances that we get to no expense for us, no obligation for us other than saying we’ll be a part.”

Fauth continued, “Our second point is, in order to prevail in a lawsuit, we want the judge to see that this is more than just a few disgruntled landowners complaining. When counties, municipalities and organizations join as plaintiffs, it sends a message to the judge hearing this case that it has merit. As it says, it’s not a bunch of disgruntled landowners. In other words, it makes it harder for the judge to pay only a little attention to what we’re trying to do by stopping TCR.”

Stating point three, Fauth said, “With counties on board, it’s less likely that the FRA will challenge the plaintiff’s standing to file suit, and clearing the hurdles saves us time and expense on our end opposing this.

The final point, Fauth said, “This is an opportunity for the county to protect its interest at no cost or resources. Grimes County has nothing to lose by joining, and it will help the overall lawsuit if Grimes County does join. It will also allow an opportunity for other counties to see what we’re doing and join in the cause.”

Responding to a question about the purpose for the lawsuit, Fauth said the lawsuit challenges TCR’s right to go forward with the project. TCR’s continued claims that they have eminent domain authority and that they have the required permits is “completely false.”

Fauth said, “We want to slow them down and make them dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s.”