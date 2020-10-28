Speed limit change on SH 30 soon

Beginning Nov. 2, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will reduce the speed limit on Texas State Highway 30 from 70 mph to 65 mph. The speed limit change will occur on SH 30 from the Brazos County Line (Navasota River) to Carlos.

During the transition, new 65 mph speed limit signs will have flags on them for a couple weeks to draw motorist’s attention to slow them down.

This work will be done in house by the Grimes County TxDOT maintenance office. TxDOT reminds motorists to be alert to all posted speed limits and drive to conditions.

For more information, contact Bobby.Colwell@txdot.gov or 979-778-9764.