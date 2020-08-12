County mourns “the keeper of the money”

We don’t always realize the impact we have on the lives of others, and so it was with Grimes County Treasurer Janice Allen Trant who passed away Friday, Aug. 7. Affectionately called the “keeper of the money” by Grimes County Commissioner Barbara Walker, Janice was known for her ethics, professionalism and love for her staff, family, and county.

Janice’s son, Jim-Bob Trant and his wife Lauren, have been “blown away” by the community’s response.

Trant said, “She was special to us, but I didn’t realize the impact she had on a lot of people. It is really humbling.”

When asked about Janice’s “work family,” County Judge Joe Fauth said, “She ran her office to the degree that her employees dearly loved her, and that’s putting it mildly. She was very interested in taking care of ‘her girls.’”

The workplace offers many opportunities for frustration but Fauth said Janice always displayed patience in those situations when they arose.

He said, “Even though things didn’t always go her way from a business standpoint, she had understanding and compassion for those that didn’t fall in line.”

Regardless of your position on the company totem pole, everyone needs a listening ear or someone to bounce ideas off. For Janice, that person was Grimes County Tax Assessor Collector and friend, Mary Ann Waters.

Waters said, “She was very, very thorough and she did not let anybody tell her to do something she knew was not right. She was very ethical. It’s a great loss and I’m going to miss her, for sure.”

Walker, the senior county commissioner, acknowledged that early in her own career she didn’t understand the full scope of the treasurer’s job until she attended a conference with Janice.

Walker said, “I appreciated her tenacity to see the county’s money was well taken care of. I appreciated her friendship down through the years. I had the opportunity to learn from someone that I know understood what she was doing. I appreciate her for all she’s done for Grimes County and for being the person she is because she had a funny side, too.”

But long before Janice was the keeper of the money, she was the quintessential country girl who loved animals, the outdoors, and even drawing and painting.

She was the only child of Cicero and Bernice Allen who worked their Piedmont farm and ranch together, raising cattle and hogs.

Jim-Bob said of his mother, “She was a tomboy, the son he (his grandfather) didn’t have. My mom used to say that when she was old enough to sit in the saddle and ride a horse that was when her mom was able to stay home. She went everywhere with her dad.”

Janice had a big heart for orphan animals and every year would manage to find a calve or a deer “to save and raise.”

After graduating from Navasota High School in 1968, Janice rode the bus to Blinn Junior College in Brenham and eventually took classes at Sam Houston State in Huntsville. According to Jim-Bob, Janice’s father was the most influential person in her life and “that helped her with the path she chose, dealing with numbers.” Eventually, she went to work for J. H. Stoneham of Navasota honing her skills as an accountant and bookkeeper and making lifelong friends along the way.

In 1980 she married Bud Trant and eventually they became proud grandparents to Jim-Bob and Lauren’s three children, Trace, Emma and Will.

Waters said, “She really loved her family. They were her world. Everything she did, she did for them.”

According to Jim Bob, Janice’s day wasn’t complete without swinging by after work to see her grandkids.

After doing the county’s work and loving on her grandkids, Janice thrived on staying busy.

When asked about her hobbies, Jim-Bob laughed and said, “She was a freelance bookkeeper. That was her hobby. She was a numbers person!”

Janice also dedicated that God-given talent for numbers to Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson, the Grimes County Historical Commission, and the VFW Auxiliary Post #4006 in Navasota where she served them all as treasurer.

Elected county treasurer in 2011, Janice was serving her third term at the time of her passing.

Jim-Bob said, “She loved Grimes County, the position she held, and the people. She was an advocate for the county employees as much as she could be. There was no gray with her, it was either right or wrong. I think that’s what made her good in that position.”