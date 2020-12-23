County prepares to archive social media, web posts

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, Dec. 16, and responding to the adoption of SB 944 by the Texas legislature in September, approved the purchase of ArchiveSocial software to protect the county, county social media and county websites. The $4,788 annual cost will cover archiving up to 3,000 new social media records per month and monitor up to 10 county sites.

Grimes County IT Director Gregg Cannon said, “Basically, any activity done on county or government websites or social media is open to public records requests and we have to be able to produce even records that have been deleted.”

He continued, “Today, there’s no way internally of us capturing those records unless we have someone sitting on that website or social media site taking screenshots every 30 seconds to see what’s going on 24/7. In my opinion, the state Legislature introduced a bill which puts a lot of burden on the county to produce records without knowing the full impact of the cost. This has put a huge burden on us from a liability standpoint.”

Cannon said the law states that records have to be retained outside of Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram because those sites don’t archive.

During discussion, Cannon said that should the number of sites increase, the cost of the contract will increase. Commissioner Phillip Cox questioned who would authorize the creation of a site, in light of the impact on the county budget.

Cannon advised that planned network upgrades budgeted for this fiscal year will be addressed in the 2021-2022 budget in order to cover this contract.

Blue Jay ponders 381 proposal

Commissioners approved a proposal for a Chapter 381 Economic Development Agreement with Blue Jay Solar Farm, LLC, for a 175-210-megawatt solar panel project in Iola.

According to County Judge Joe Fauth, a committee of citizens and elected officials met twice and created a 3-year proposal they believed “is the most appropriate way for us to go.” Blue Jay had requested a Chapter 312, Property Tax Abatement for 10 years.

Fauth said, “We are recommending a 100% abatement for year No. 1, 50% abatement for year No. 2, and 25% abatement for year No. 3.”

County Attorney Jon C. Fultz clarified the 381 recommendation, describing it as a reimbursement of payment and not an abatement.

Blue Jay representatives responded that the offer was “lower than anything we modeled or talked about,” and requested time to review the numbers. The item was placed on the Monday, Dec. 21, agenda. See related article, page 3.

Burn Ban

The burn ban remains lifted.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda Items which included Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, the monthly report for November 2020, budget amendments and/or line-item transfers, and the installation of an electric line installation permit for Midsouth on CR 447.

•Proclaimed Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, as “Iola Lady Bulldog Volleyball State Champions Day” in Grimes County.

•Received an update from Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler on the courthouse restoration, jail mold remediation and construction of the Justice and Business Center.

•Tabled action to implement a special sick leave policy due to the Dec. 31 expiration of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

•Approved the Enterprise System bid for $210,269.06 for the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) system and $91,522.85 for the network in the new Justice Center, for a total bid of $301,791.91.

•Received the Road and Bridge report from Engineer Harry Walker.

•Approved the service agreement between Grimes County and Appriss for the Statewide Automated Victims Notification System (SAVNS) for fiscal year 2021 and authorized the county judge as signatory.

•Rescheduled approval of the new surety bond for the Grimes County Tax Assessor-Collector to be filed with the state comptroller until the Dec. 21 meeting.

Commissioner Barbara Walker was quarantined and absent from Wednesday’s meeting. Commissioners court meetings are available online at www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/CCVideos.