County proposes near 5-cent tax rate decrease

BY CONNIE CLEMENTS Examiner reporter Grimes County Commissioners Court moved one step closer to a new fiscal year and new tax rate at the Wednesday, Aug. 17, meeting. Judge Joe Fauth’s motion proposing a tax rate not to exceed $0.48/$100 valuation was approved by a 5-0 record vote. During discussion, Fauth’s ...

