County urges residents beware of FEMA scams

The Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Thursday, Feb. 24, and Emergency Services Management Coordinator David Lilly discussed Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance and responded to rumors about the type of assistance FEMA will provide.

Lilly praised Governor Gregg Abbott saying, “Even before we got our declaration complete, we were declared eligible for individual assistance with FEMA. Individual assistance, to clarify that, means individual residents or homeowners can apply directly to FEMA for assistance. The number to do that is (800) 621-FEMA (3362).” Lilly clarified what FEMA will assist with and not assist with, such as utility bills and insurance deductibles.

He said, “The fact is the aid that FEMA will provide to our citizens is meant to help with items such as temporary rentals or home repair assistance.”

Lilly said local charitable organization may help with utility bills during disasters such as this and recommended calling 2-1-1, United Way, to be routed to the correct office.

Regarding insurance deductibles, he said, “What FEMA provides is financial assistance to applicants who are not insured or under insured, but those benefits occur after an insurance settlement. If they have insurance, they have to file an insurance claim first, then FEMA will work with the property owner to provide whatever assistance they need.”

County Judge Joe Fauth warned of scam calls from individuals claiming to be with FEMA and asking for Social Security numbers and bank account information.

Lilly reiterated, “FEMA will never solicit you. They will never make unsolicited calls to residents.”

He advised county residents who have difficulty contacting FEMA to contact his office.

Vote split on water line vote

On a 3-2 vote, commissioners approved Justice Center Change Order 1909-019 in the amount of $21,955 to install water line offsets for the proposed access road to the Justice Center. Commissioners Phillip Cox and Barbara Walker voted nay.

According to Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler, the request was prompted by Anderson Water Company requirements to drop the water line to meet the water easement requirements.

Commissioner Phillip Cox expressed his reluctance to go forward without knowing the final cost of the access road. Commissioners have already approved $295,000 for the road but one unknown cost is a Traffic Impact Study required by TxDOT, and how much, if any, will be at county’s expense. Cox questioned if it would be “feasible” to build the road.

Peeler said, “This is going to get water to the building, one way or the other. If we’re going to do the road, now or in the future, this has to be done.”

Concerned that commissioners had gotten off topic, he continued, “If there’s a 50% chance that you want to build this road, this is the time for the easement. If you guys come back in six months and you want to build that road and Collier’s gone, that’s probably $40,000-$50,000. At this point in time, we’ve either got to do it, or we don’t do it, and that’s what I need to know.”

Other court action:

• Approved consent agenda items that included the Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, and budget amendments and/or line-item transfers.

• Received an update from Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler on the Grimes County Jail mold remediation and Justice Center construction.

• Approved the appointment/reappointment of David Lilly, Todd Greene, Katherine Lee, Jason Katkoski, Neal Wendele and Sinda Phelps to the Brazos Valley Homeland Security Advisory Committee.

• Rescheduled agenda item requested by IT Director Gregg Cannon regarding change of county cell providers to the March 3 meeting.

• Approved request from Human Resources Director Talitta Coleman to restructure clerical positions within the Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 office according to the Grimes County Salary Structure, and adjust salaries as needed.

• Approved HR request to adjust salary ranges on Grimes County Salary Structure, specifically Grade Level 1 and LE 3 to accommodate Sheriff’s Office employees, and adjust salaries as needed.

• Approved HR request to move HR Clerk III to Clerk IV and adjust salary per Grimes County Salary Structure.

• After reconvening from a closed session as authorized by Texas Government Code 551.074, approved adjustment of the First Assistant Treasurer’s salary by 4%, retroactive to Nov. 2, 2020.

• Received the Road & Bridge report.

• Approved subdivision plat for Heyman Subdivision consisting of 12 lots located off CR 128 in Pct. 1, contingent upon receipt of the construction bond.

• Approved subdivision plat for Muir Wood Subdivision consisting of 71 one-acre lots on 97 acres on Hwy. 30 in Pct. 1 as well as two variance requests, contingent upon receipt of the construction bond.

• Approved a Special Road Use and Indemnity Agreement for the Blue Jay Solar Project.

• Approved adoption of update Purchasing Policy for federal grants and authorize county judge as signatory.

• Approved a Resolution requesting a public sale of property at 1220 S. LaSalle Street in Navasota, acquired by the Grimes Central Appraisal District at a delinquent tax sale and authorize the county judge as signatory.

Burn ban:

The burn ban remains lifted.