Navasota is planning a Texas-sized celebration at the ninth annual Texas Birthday Bash March 5 and 6 with Roger Creager and Tracy Lawrence headlining the event.

Festivities begin Friday at 5 p.m. with music from Jamie Weston followed by Grupo Vital at 6:15 p.m. Michael Salgado takes the stage at 7: 30 p.m. and Roger Creager plays at 9 p.m.

Family fun continues Saturday with more great music beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Carson Jeffrey. Wynn Williams performs at 3:45 p.m. followed by Jon Stork at 5 p.m. Derek Spence takes the stage at 6:15 p.m. with a Tribute to George Strait. Sundance Head brings his music to the stage at 7:30 p.m. and Tracy Lawrence headlines the night with his show beginning at 9 p.m.

About the artists

Jamie Weston - Weston grew up falling asleep in the back of dancehalls across Texas where his grandfather played. Ten years later he followed his uncles to shows. At 18 he became the lead vocalist for Cheyenne which lasted two years. He formed his own band, Southern Sky, and has shared the stage with Texas music greats Jack Ingram, Cameran Nelson, Stoney LaRue, Mike Ryan, Josh Ward, Cody Canada etc. That journey lasted roughly five years but still wanting to play, Weston released a self-titled album, “My Getaway.” He describes his music as “pedal to the metal emotion.”

Grupo Vital — This group has quickly emerged as a crowd favorite in Navasota having performed at the Sounds of Summer Concert Series and wowing the crowd with its “No Limit” style of music on the Texas Birthday Bash Stage in 2020. Grupo Vital plays everything from classic rock and R&B to chart topping Tejano and Cumbia favorites. They are sure to have you out of your seat and dancing to the music.

Michael Salgado — Salgado has wowed crowd with his Nortelio Tejano style of music since the 1990’s influenced by the popular Ramon Ayala. He has won multiple Latin Grammy’s. Salgado plays the accordion and has hit songs including “Cruz de Madera,” “Sin Ella,” and “Palomita Blanca.” Additionally, Salgado plays country music featuring a honky-tonk sound.

Roger Creager — Creager is an award-winning song writer and a main staple on the Texas Music Scene. His music is the life of the party and is guaranteed to set the stage ablaze with his style of music. Creager has too many popular songs to list, but crowd favorites include “Having Fun All Wrong,” “Long Way To Mexico,” and “Things Look Good Around Here.” Creager is a can’t miss crowd pleaser!

Carson Jeffrey — Influenced by the sounds of Cross Canadian Ragweed, Ryan Bingham, and Chris Knight, the Cat Spring Texas native recorded his debut album “Muchos Sonidos” in the summer of 2019. The album features the song “Ranch Girl Dream.”

Wynn Williams — A true cowboy, steer wrestling throughout high school, Williams puts his cowboy ways into his sound on stage. He has shared the stage with revolutionary country acts like Josh Abbott, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum and more. His hits include “Man What A Woman” and “Yeah Buddy.” Williams’ sound is influenced by George Strait, Brooks and Dunn and Keith Whitley.

Jon Stork — Stork is a young singer and songwriter whose style is described as having a “rockytonk flare” and “soulful sound.” Texas based artists such as Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Roger Creager and more have influenced Stork’s music and his songwriting. His song “Facts and Lies” reached No. 1 on Texas Radio in February 2020. Other hits include “Rodeo Blues” and “One Night Stand.”

Derek Spence, A Tribute to George Strait — If you haven’t seen “King George” live, seeing Derek Spence is the next best thing. First taking the stage at the 2020 Texas Birthday Bash, Spence whose show pays tribute to George Strait was invited back for 2021. From his look to his sound, Spence will have the crowded singing to the sounds of King George as Spence takes the crowd through a journey of over 50 of George Straits No. 1 hits.

Sundance Head — A semifinalist on the sixth season of American Idol and winner of The Voice Season 11, the Porter Texas native has an American Country soulful sound that is unmatched. His hits include “Leave Her Wild,” “Close Enough to Walk,” “Everything to Lose” and more. Whether you followed him on American Idol or The Voice or fell in love with his music after the fact, this is a show you don’t want to miss!

Tracy Lawrence — When you think Tracy Lawrence you think about such hit songs such as “Paint me a Birmingham,” “Sticks and Stones,” “Time Marches On,” “Alibis,” “Stars Over Texas” and so many more. He is the legend you grew up with and his music has lasted many generations and will likely never die out. Grab that special dance partner and prepare to dance to your favorite songs. The crowd will sing word-for-word as this special artist performs in Navasota on the Texas Birthday Bash Stage.

Family Fun Activities

The Texas Birthday Bash is more than simply great music. Families will also enjoy Made in Texas Craft Show and food vendors, the 7D Kids Zone which features a petting zoo, the South Texas Gunfighters and The Lil’ Wranglers dance team. The 7D Kids Zone will be open Saturday, March 6 beginning at 1 p.m. Food and craft vendors will be available both days.

Getting to the Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota will be easier than ever with free shuttle service. Shuttle service locations include Santa’s Wonderland, Navasota High School and The Grimes County VFW Post 4006. The VFW location is open Saturday only. Event goers are urged to utilize the free shuttle service due to limited parking downtown.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit texsbirthdaybash.com.