CR projects improve quality of life, save money

April 17, 2024 - 00:00
County Roads 175, 180 and 306 are getting a chip seal makeover and the finished products will improve the driving experience of rural residents and save taxpayer dollars in the long run. Road & Bridge County Engineer Jon Steiber said, “We have a maintenance budget, but we also have a capital ...

