CSB female talent promoted

Citizens State Bank announced the internal promotion of two talented women in banking. Stacey Teague promoted to Vice President, Compliance Officer and Donna Svec promoted to Vice President, Lending Operations. CSB is thrilled to announce these new female leadership roles.

Teague is a CPA and graduate of Texas A&M University and has over 13 years of experience in financial reporting and auditing, spending almost nine years working with publicly traded companies in the oil and gas and financial industries. CSB welcomed Teague on board the CSB team in 2015 where she has been working directly as the Compliance Officer and Internal Auditor.

During her five years of service with Citizens State Bank, Teague has brought important ongoing compliance improvements, more clearly defined policies and procedures and enhanced guidance to managers and staff regarding risk management and implementation of compliance plans.

Teague is excited to continue to perform in her new role as a female leader, “Women offer a different perspective so that we can see a fuller picture of organizational and customer needs. I believe more women in leadership brings more opportunity for all. Banking is constantly changing, and I love seeing women conquer the changes in new ways,” said Teague.

Donna Svec has been in banking for over 35 years. She began her career at a local Savings and Loan company in 1985. CSB was excited to have her join their company in 1992 where Svec worked in the bookkeeping department as a drive-thru teller and moved to the Lending Department in 1996. Svec took on the role of Loan Secretary/Processor and continued there until 2014 at which time she became the Lending Operations Supervisor. In November 2015, she was promoted to Assistant Vice President of Lending Operations.

Svec is delighted to receive her new title of Vice President of Lending Operations. “I love working for CSB because it’s like working with my family. CSB is an organization that truly cares about its customers and employees and I am so honored to be a part of it. I can’t imagine working anywhere else because after all…I’m home!” said Svec.

Both Donna and Stacey are valued and trusted leaders with the passion, determination, and dedication to encourage their teams and colleagues to perform above the rest. Each of these ladies has made a significant impact on the success of Citizens State Bank and will continue to do so as we head to the future.