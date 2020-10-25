Early morning murder at Texas Renaissance Festival

TODD MISSION - Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder at the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated a shooting occurred in the early morning hours Sunday, Oct. 25, at the TRF campgrounds (confirmed to be Fields of New Market Campgrounds by TRF management). Sowell said the female victim succumbed to her injuries. The victims identity has not been released.

Sowell said a male suspect has been taken into custody.

Texas Renaissance Festival management stated the festival opened to visitors today at 9 a.m. and will remain open till 9 p.m.

TRF management issued the following statement.

An incident occurred at the Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) Fields of New Market Campground in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 25, 2020.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that there is no immediate danger in the area.

Authorities are on the scene investigating. TRF is supporting the investigation, and additional information will be released by the Grimes County Sheriff’s office as details become available.