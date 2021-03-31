Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Easter Egg Hunt in the park

Special To The Examiner
L.I.T. (Living in Triumph) and area churches are presenting an Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 2, at August Horst Park, 100 Airport Road in Navasota from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.

The free event is available for children from Head Start to fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade.

There will be plenty of food, fun and prizes! Event sponsors include the city of Navasota and Sonic Drive Inn.

For more information contact Ethel Collins, 936-306-9242 or Brenda Williams, 936-870-5079.

