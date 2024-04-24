Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Economy takes bite out of eastside utility funding

April 24, 2024 - 00:00
Navasota’s capital improvement project providing utilities east of SH 6 is off and running after city council awarded two contracts at the April 22 Regular Meeting - but not without a few economic hurdles to jump. The contract for Elevated Storage Tank No. 3 was awarded to Caldwell Tanks in the ...

