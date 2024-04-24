WM. “BILL” MILLER, JR. 1943 – 2024

Willam Albert “Bill” Miller, Jr., 81, of Navasota, died Sunday evening, April 14, 2024, at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

Memorial services with Masonic Rites were held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at First United Methodist Church of Navasota, 616 E. Holland St., with Pastors Matt Cecil, C. McAlister “Mac” Vaughn and Charles Tompkins officiating. A reception followed in the fellowship hall of the church.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Christian Jule, Peyton Jule, Mike Harris, Robert Brewton, Stewart Thompson, Bill Hertenberger, Jerry Moore, Steve Austin and Michael Boatright.

A life well lived best describes a devoted father, husband and community leader. William A. “Bill” Miller, Jr. was born in Navasota on March 24, 1943, to Wm. Albert and Margie Joyce Ware Miller. He graduated from Navasota High School in 1961 and received a Bachelor of Science from Southwestern University in Georgetown in 1965. Bill taught Chemistry in Pasadena and later worked for Jefferson Chemical in New York City for 5 years, where he enjoyed cultural and culinary opportunities. Tired of corporate life, Bill moved back home to Navasota in 1971 to work with his father at the Miller InsuranceAgency and became involved in economic development. He loved participating in a barbershop quartet for Navasota Nostalgia Days and other community events. He also enjoyed roles in productions with the Navasota Theater Alliance where he was also on the Board of Directors. His favorite role was playing H.K. Hornbeck in “Inherit the Wind.”

Bill became a Master Mason in 1979 in Navasota Lodge No. 299 and served as Master of the lodge in 1983-84. In 1992, he became a Charter Member of St. Alban’s Lodge No. 1455 in College Station, where he was also a Past Master. In 2004, he was one of a handful of local Masons who re-chartered Washington Lodge No. 18, an old lodge of the Republic of Texas. He was a past presiding officer of the Navasota York Rite bodies, including Navasota Commandery, Knights Templar. In the Houston Scottish Rite, in 1985, he was invested as a Knight Commander of the Court of Honor.

Later in life, traveling with Jane became a second love to cooking and entertaining. Adventures around the world together included Galapagos Islands, Alaska, South America, The British Isles, Australia and New Zealand, to name some of his favorites.

Bill was an avid storyteller and baseball enthusiast. He loved telling jokes and making people laugh, a quintessential optimist and life-long learner.

Bill had a passion for the community that was so good to him. He fulfilled that passion by volunteering with numerous organizations including serving as President/Member of Navasota Industrial Foundation, Mayor and City Councilman of Navasota, co-founder of Navasota Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, President Navasota Hospital Board, Bank of Navasota, Board of Directors. founding member, Navasota ISD Education Foundation, BSA Troop 361 Leader, Navasota Evening Lions, member regular and rooster member for both Jaycee chapters founded in Navasota, Sons of Confederate Veterans, member of the Navasota Masonic Lodge, Navasota Theater Alliance, Board of Directors, Grimes County Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of Economic Development.

Bill was preceded in death, his parents, Margie and William Albert Miller, Sr. and the mother of his children, Linda K. Miller.

Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Jane B. Miller, and children, Bert Miller of Navasota, Eric Smith of Austin, Holly Jule and husband Nick of Plano and Allison Smith of New Orleans. Grandsons Peyton and Christian Jule of Plano. First cousins Mary Kay Cervenka and husband Jay and Clair Krueger and husband Rolf Krueger, numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

The family would like to say thank you to Dr. C.H. Prihoda and Remarkable Hospice. Caroline, Beth, Linda, Elizabeth, Christopher, you know who are. With deepest gratitude to our friends and family who have been by our sides, held us close in their hearts, and comforted us with their prayers.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has suggested memorials in Bill’s name to MD Anderson Cancer Center at mdanderson.org or a favorite charity.