Elderly woman killed in structure fire

PLANTERSVILLE — An investigation into a fire that killed a 74–year–old woman on South Knoll Drive in Plantersville is underway.

The call was received just after 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. The caller stated her home was on fire and she was trapped inside.

First responders arrived to find an RV engulfed in flames and spreading to another structure. The 74–year–old woman was found deceased in the home. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said a good samaritan attempted to enter the RV before first responders arrived, but the RV was already in flames.

It was confirmed by GCSO that the second structure was an abandoned home.

Several agencies are on scene working to extinguish and investigate the fire including Plantersville VFD, White Hall VFD, Todd Mission VFD, Montgomery Fire Department, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Joseph EMS and Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.