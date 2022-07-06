An electric burglary

A Houston man is suspected of burglarizing two payment kiosks at Mid-South Electric Co-op in Navasota Sunday, June 26.

Navasota Police responded to the report of the burglary at approximately 8 a.m. Employees stated the kiosks were burglarized overnight.

As officers began processing the scene, they were contacted by officers in Montgomery County in reference to a similar burglary at a MidSouth in Montgomery. They stated they had those two suspects in custody, Tyler Whaley, 23 of Houston, and Wendy Arjon on charges of Theft of an ATM.

Video footage from the Navasota Location and verifying evidence allowed Navasota Police Investigators to issue an arrest warrant for Whaley for Theft ($750 - $2,499), Class A Misdemeanor and Criminal Mischief, a third-degree felony.

Whaley is currently incarcerated in the Madison County Jail.