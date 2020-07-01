Family violence suspect flees NPD

A family violence suspect from Caldwell led Navasota Police Officers on a chase into Washington County and barricaded himself before officers took him into custody.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said officers were dispatched Thursday, June 11, at approximately 11 p.m. for a disturbance at the 500 block of West Washington Avenue. A female at the scene said she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

The suspect fled in a white Ford F150 truck and officers attempted to pull the suspect over. The suspect drove through several residential areas and eventually sped onto Texas State Highway 105 West.

Officers pursued the suspect westbound toward Brenham. The pursuit extended several miles into Washington County. Officers engaged spike strips to disable truck and the suspect eventually crashed into a business on the corner of Highway 105 and Farm to Market Road 577.

Joshua Schoen, 39 from Caldwell, was armed with a knife and barricaded himself for approximately 30 minutes before surrendering to officers without incident.

The victim told officers she was assaulted by Schoen in College Station. When the couple stopped at a business in Navasota the victim said she attempted to flee and get help but Schoen choked her and assaulted her further.

Schoen was arrested for Assault Family Violence – strangulation, which is a third-degree felony and evading arrest, a state jail felony.