Two injured in shooting

A shooting early Thursday morning resulted in two injuries and one victim being air lifted to the hospital.

According to a press release sent out by Navasota Police Department, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Thursday, June 25, officers responded to a report of shots fired on 700 Doris Street in Navasota.

Witnesses reported two to three male subjects approached the victims who were outside working on a car. An altercation occurred and shots were fired. The gunshot victim was flown to a College Station hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Investigators are continuing to work the scene and conduct interviews. No further details have been released at this time.

Navasota Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 936-825-6410.