City begins 2024 with signage, price changes
DANIEL M. PARRIS 1938 – 2023

Father in Bedias takes daughters hostage

January 10, 2024
News
A hostage situation in Bedias involving two young children ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, Jan. 6. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1500 block of Stone Street in Bedias around 11:25 a.m. for a welfare concern. Deputies attempted to communicate with the barricaded suspect, 25-year-old Mark Anthony Regino, who had his ...

