DANIEL M. PARRIS 1938 – 2023

Daniel M. Parris passed away peacefully at home at 85 years of age, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by family and friends in his final days.

Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Faye Purlee Parris; his parents, Vera and Wilton; and sister, Anna May Thoennes.

Dan is survived by his children Susan Parris Parks and husband Wayne, Todd Parris, and Carrie Parris; his granddaughter Paige Parks Huth and husband Colby; two great-granddaughters Blake Huth and Riley Huth; several nieces and nephews; and his border collie, Purl.

Dan or “Big Dan” as his friends knew him was born in Galva, Illinois on Aug. 27, 1938. He grew up on the family farm outside of Abingdon, Illinois working with his father and later running the family hardware store. Dan married Faye Lawless Purlee on Aug. 14, 1960. He was a member of the Abingdon School Board and was a member of the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Department.

In 1974, Dan moved his family to Texas to start a new chapter in his life. He spent the rest of his career working in the groundwater industry throughout the country, traveling extensively, meeting new people, and making friends everywhere he went. In 2010, Dan and Faye retired in Keith, TX, where he enjoyed raising cattle with his son, driving his tractor, and living the quiet country life.

Burial will be held in Illinois at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Enhabit Hospice, 3600 Hwy 6 South, Suite 100, College Station, TX 77845.