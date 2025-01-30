Father, son, arrested in Plantersville murder

PLANTERSVILLE — A father and son were arrested in connection to a murder on Blue Lake

Drive in Plantersville, Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Around 11:15 a.m., a call was placed to Grimes County Dispatch for a male with a gunshot

wound. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Mission Police Department, Navasota Police

Department, Grimes County Precinct 3 Constables, Grimes County District Attorney’s

Office and the Texas Rangers responded to the call.

Despite lifesaving attempts, the victim died on scene. Details that led to the shooting have

not been released, but Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Thomas Paul King, 58, of

Plantersville, was arrested and charged with Murder, a first–degree felony and Aggravated

Assault by Threat With A Deadly Weapon, a second–degree felony.

Rune Cristien King, 25, of Plantersville, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault

by Threat With A Deadly Weapon, a second–degree felony.

The name of the victim has not been released. Sowell said the investigation is ongoing and

more details will be released later.