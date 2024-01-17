Fauth: County continues pursuit of service, value, security

Grimes County Judge, Joe Fauth III, presented 2023 county highlights, goals and objectives and topics of countywide concern at Navasota’s annual State of the City held at First Baptist Church, Wednesday, Jan. 10. Taxes, budgets, personnel Fauth opened describing the 2022 Christmas flood which occurred less than one year after moving into ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!