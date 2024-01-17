Kolkhorst serves in longest legislative session

Senator Lois Kolkhorst began her speech recounting the historic amount of time legislature spent in session in 2023. She said the legislature served longer than any other legislature in the history of Texas. Legislature served 260 days in 2023. Senate had their first impeachment trial in 106 years of a statewide ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!