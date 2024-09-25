FBC hosts chili cookoff

First Baptist Church in Navasota hosted their inaugural chili cookoff, Sept. 14. Award winners include Dustin and Shelby McGee, Best Chili without Beans; Team Magallon, Best Chili with Beans; and Joe and Lauren Puhar, Popular Choice Award. The cookoff benefits the Building on the Foundation Campaign. Judges included Navasota Mayor ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!