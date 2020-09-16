First Responders welcome students, honoring our heroes

First Responders made the day great for many young students as they greeted children from area Grimes County schools on Patriot’s Day Friday, Sept. 11. First Responders from multiple agencies participated in the annual event. After greeting the students, Grimes County VFW Post 4006 treated Grimes County First Responders to a free breakfast in honor of Patriots Day. Approximately 50 first responders enjoyed the pancake and sausage breakfast. Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra