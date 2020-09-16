Three questions...

1. WHAT do you do?

2. WHY do you do it?

3. HOW do you do it?

This past year, during the pre-COVID 19-20 school year, Navasota ISD teachers, staff, and administration took a good, hard look at NISD’s Mission Statement which is about WHAT we do here at Navasota ISD.

We also worked hard in collaboration to develop two other aspects of our focus and our priorities here at Navasota ISD. We worked together to develop both our Vision Statement and our Belief Statements for our district.

Our Vision Statement is the WHY we do what we do or our purpose in what we do. Our WHY is what drives us and makes us excited to «come to school» every day as opposed to dreading «going to work» each morning.

Our Belief Statements are just that. They are what we believe in or what we value to be true at Navasota ISD. You could even think of it as our HOW we do what we do.

And finally, our motto has been, is, and will be:

Learning... Leading... Succeeding!

You may find our what, why, and how on NISD’s website.

#WeAreNavasota

And we are ALL IN this TOGETHER!

GO RATTLERS!!!

Dr. Stu Musick is the Superintendent of Schools for Navasota Independent School District.