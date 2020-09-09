Friday crash claims three lives

Texas State Highway 105 East near Law Ridge Ranch was the scene of a deadly crash that claimed three lives Friday, Sept. 4, just after noon.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Sgt. Erik Burse, the victims have been identified as Kerry Lloyd, 50, and Peggy Franklin, 72, both from Tomball. The third victim is Angela Dillon, 54, of Magnolia.

Burse stated a car driven by Lloyd was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Texas State 105. The vehicle is believed to have hydroplaned striking a vehicle traveling westbound head on. A Magnolia man driving the westbound vehicle was not seriously injured. A third vehicle then hit the car, but that driver did not sustain serious injuries.

Lloyd and his passenger Franklin were pronounced dead on scene. Dillon, the passenger in the westbound vehicle, was airlifted to CHI. St. Joseph in Bryan but died shortly after the crash.

Traffic remained closed in both directions for approximately four hours and finally reopened around 4 p.m.