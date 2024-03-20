GCSO seeking community help locating suspect

Information received leads Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies to believe 27-year-old Cole Hughes may be around Evergreen Forest Lane. Hughes is wanted for two outstanding warrants in Grimes County. The warrants for Hughes include failure to appear, possession of marijuana, no bond and failure to appear, display fictitious license plate, no bond.

