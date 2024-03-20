Rattlers poised for playoffs

Navasota made history on the soccer field this season, going undefeated in District 20-4A to earn backto- back championships. Their eyes are now set on a deep playoff run striking opponents one at a time. The Rattlers (17-2-1, 12-0) face the Houston Washington Eagles in the bi-district round at Waller ISD ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!