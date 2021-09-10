Georgette Jones performing Sept. 16

The Friends of Bluebonnet Opry welcome Georgette Jones to the Silver Wings Ballroom stage Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Born to legendary country singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Georgette has performed for 23 years and began singing with her parents at age three. When she was 10, she recorded her first single with her dad, “Daddy Come Home” and performed it on an HBO special.

Georgette also worked as a backup singer for her mom and recorded a duet with Mark McGuinn that was included on his “One Man’s Crazy” CD. She has appeared on numerous television shows including Crook and Chase, RFD-TV, and the Grand Ole Opry. Georgette is a songwriter and member of SESAC and the CMA.

A duet entitled “You and Me and Time,” which she co-wrote for her dad, was released as the first single from her dad’s latest CD, “Burn Your Playhouse Down.”

Georgette re-recorded three of her mom’s songs included with five songs from Olivia Newton-John in the soundtrack.

More recently Georgette recorded two CD’s with Heart of Texas Records, “Slightly Used Woman” and “Strong Enough to Cry.” She also released “When Tractors Fly” with Lennon Records.

Friends of Bluebonnet Opry host concerts every third Thursday of the month with proceeds benefitting Hospice Brazos Valley. Tickets are $7 each. The grill is open with great food and drinks are available for purchase.

For more information call 979-451-0816 or visit www.friendsofbluebonnetopry.com.