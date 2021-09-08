TRF Job Faire Sept. 11

TODD MISSION – The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) will have its annual job faire Saturday, Sept. 11, beginning promptly at 9 a.m. at the festival grounds to fill more than 400 open positions for the 2021 season. The 47th edition of the Texas Renaissance Festival will begin Oct. 9 and run weekends only, including Thanksgiving Friday, until Nov. 28. Only interested applicants who can work eight consecutive weekends need apply.

“The festival begins in just under two months, and this is when the real magic begins showing up around the grounds,” states Jeffery L. Baldwin, Texas Renaissance Festival General Manager. “We’re thrilled to safely bring back the festival family for the most anticipated fall event in the state.”

Prospective employees will help recreate the annual magic that instantly transports patrons back to the 16th century to experience world renowned entertainment throughout eight consecutive weekends. In order to allow this year’s festivities to happen safely, all festival employees, contracted vendors, employees of vendors and performers will be required to supply proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or are required to fill out an exemption form.

Masks are not required of employees and vendors unless mandated by the State of Texas. The ultimate goal of these safety measures is to allow patrons to attend the festival and forget about the world’s problems, whether that’s coronavirus, bills or work – just escape to the 16th century to relax and enjoy, even if it’s only for a matter of hours.

Texas Renaissance Festival vendors and merchants will be on-site to meet prospective employees. There is open availability for all job positions including merchandise sales, food preparation, game and ride attendants, and much more.

The Texas Renaissance Festival requires a photo ID and a Social Security card, with the minimum age for employment set at 16 years of age. Come be part of our team and help bring fun and merriment to all!

Texas Renaissance Festival general admission, camping valet and preferred parking tickets are also now available for purchase at https://www.texrenfest.com/ tickets.

For more information regarding job opportunities visit https://www.texrenfest.com/jobs.