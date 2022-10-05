Getaway attempt deflated

A 19-year-old is in custody after leading police on a chase reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour.

According to a press release from Navasota Police Department, around midnight, Monday, Oct. 3, a Navasota Police Officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed then running a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street. Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the suspect fled south onto Texas State Highway 6.

The suspect continued southbound reaching speeds of 130 mph. Navasota Police requested assistance and Hempstead Police set up spikes in Hwy. 6. The vehicle struck the spikes ending the pursuit.

Sammy Mallard, 19 of Navasota, was arrested and charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony and Reckless Driving, a Class B Misdemeanor.