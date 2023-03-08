Go Texan 17th Annual Crawfish Boil

Grimes County Go Texan is hosting their 17th Annual Crawfish Boil at the Grimes County Expo Center April 15.

A table for eight is $450 and includes all you can eat crawfish, corn, potatoes and sausage. The fundraiser is from 6-7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Single tickets are not being sold and all tables must be purchased in advance. Children 7 and under are free. Final date for ticket sales is March 31.

Grimes County Go Texan raises money for Grimes County youth and awards approximately $50,000 in scholarships to qualifying seniors each year. The Crawfish Boil is held yearly to provide something to the community in recognition of their support for Grimes County Go Texan and their goal to raise money to help provide scholarships – both academic and technical.

The committee also donates to Grimes County Schools that have Education Foundations – NISD Education Foundation and ASCISD Education Foundation to help support local education. In addition, GC Go Texan supports Grimes County Special Olympics and Grimes County Little League Baseball and Softball.

GC Go Texan Committee members include officers: Chris Tagudin, Ambassador/President; Gary Moriarty, Vice-President; Stacey Ross, Treasurer; Molly Hurst, Secretary. Committee members: Danny Clark, David Dobyanski, Randy Duke, Eddie Eppler, Cary Hackler, Larry Harvey, Tammy Harvey, Roy Henderson, Angie Imhoff, Pierce Key, Randy Krueger, Michele McNew, Jordan Hargrove, Ricky Schroeder, Kenneth Mock, Cole Price, Edward Hulsman, Dustin Klocek and Carla Bosse.

For additional information about the fundraiser or about Grimes County Go Texas, Call Molly Hurst, 936-825-3465.