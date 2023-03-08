BETTIE WROBLESKI 1937 – 2023

Bettie Jane Kroll Wrobleski, 86, of Anderson, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

A gathering of family and friends was held Sunday, March 5, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Anderson. A parish rosary followed at 6:00 p.m. led by Deacon Russell Pasket. A Funeral Mass was celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Adam S. McClosky as the celebrant. The rite of committal took place in the church cemetery. A luncheon followed in the parish hall immediately following the interment.

Serving as pallbearers were Leo Burzynski, Alan Burzynski, Brian Burzynski, Russell Mattern, Jason Mattern and Mauris Mattern. Names as honorary pallbearers were Gerard Burzynski and Jimmy Mattern.

Bettie was the youngest child born to John and Stella Kroll of Richards on February 27, 1937. It was on October 13, 1956 that she married Marion Wrobleski and made their home in Anderson. To this marriage, they had four children and 10 grandchildren. Bettie truly loved her family and was very proud of them. She dearly loved her grandchildren - attending her share of basketball games, dance recitals and rodeos.

Bettie served as the Grimes County Farm Bureau President for many years. A position held only by two females at this time in Texas. She was the recipient of the Texas Farm Bureau Pioneer Award for her contribution to agriculture and the organization. Bettie was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

Preceding her in death are her husband Marion; her parents, a sister, Mary Mattern and a brother, Pete Kroll.

Survivors include daughters, Monica Smith and husband Darrell, Wilma Wolters and husband Brad and Sandra Schaefer and husband Michael, all of College Station; son, Michael Wrobleski and wife Mandi of Richards; grandchildren, Michael Smith and wife Teresa, Allison Morrison and husband Sterling, Brittany Lawyer and husband Hunter, Ashley Smith, Brooke Wolters, Amanda Schaefer, Reece, Ryan, Bodie and Meredith Wrobleski; sister, LouKatie Burzynski as well as numerous other relatives and a great number of friends.

The family has suggested memorials in Bettie's name to St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, PO Box 210, Anderson, TX 77830-0210.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.