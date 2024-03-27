Grimes County schools seeking new leadership

Navasota Independent School District and Iola Independent School District are searching for new elementary school principals following recent resignations. Iola Superintendent Jeff Dyer stated Iola Elementary Principal Dianne Luna announced her retirement. She is in her second year at Iola ISD and will finish out the year. Dyer said applications for the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!