Minor injuries in train collision

A scary situation unfolded Thursday afternoon, Dec. 9, when a train collided with a tractor-trailer on County Road 308.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. an 18-wheeler attempted to cross the tracks at a railroad crossing off Texas State Highway 105 and CR 308 and was struck by a train. The driver of the truck was transported to Grimes St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota with minor injuries.

According to Grimes County Sherriff’s Office the train engineer refused treatment but appeared to only have minor injuries.