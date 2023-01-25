Growth sparks city sign amendment

At a Regular Meeting of the Navasota City Council Jan.23, council members approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 1015-23, amending Chapter 3, Article 3.06 Signs, allowing freeway signs within 400-feet of SH 105 East/SH 249, in addition to SH 6. The second amendment to allow freestanding signs up to 25-feet high outside the Central Business District (CBD) and the Overlay District (OD) was excluded from council member Josh Fultz’s motion.

According to Lupe Diosdado, Development Services Director, Navasota’s sign ordinance was last amended in 2017 and limited freeway signs to a maximum height of 42.5-feet within 400-feet of SH 6. The City’s growth and development along SH 105 East/SH 249 is resulting in variance requests for freeway signs from national retailers developing along that business corridor.

Diosdado explained, “Jack in the Box and the pad site in between Jack in the Box and Chicken Express both want a freeway sign similar to Chicken Express’ 42.5-feet sign.”

The as yet unnamed business past Chicken Express and Jack in the Box are more than 400-feet from SH 6.

Moving on to freestanding signs, the proposed amendment was prompted by variance requests from Joe’s Pizza on S. LaSalle and Navasota Welding Supply on Spur 515.

The current ordinance inadvertently excluded signs 10 to 45-feet in height. The maximum is 6-feet. The amendment would allow signs up to 25-feet outside the CBD and OD.

Many of the current signs on LaSalle Street were grandfathered when the sign ordinance was amended in 2017. According to Diosdado, most if not all, would be prohibited if they came down and had to be reinstalled. By not amending freestanding signs, variance requests will continue to be heard on a case-by-case basis.

Pecan Grove zoning approved

After a public hearing with no comments against, council approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 1014-23 changing the zoning of 35.13 acres adjacent to Pecan Lakes Estates Phase 2 from A/O: Agriculture/Open Space District to Pecan Grove Estates PUD (Planned Unit Development) where Crosstrails Development will build 130-plus single-family homes.

According to Crosstrails representative Brandon Goodyk, the homes will complement those in Pecan Lakes Estates and be built in three phases with 40 planned for Phase 1. Crosstrails has selected Stylecraft Builders, Inc., and Ranger Home Builders for the project.

Other council action:

•Approved Resolution No. 728-23 regarding the requested annexation of 1.310-acres by James Hassell which set a public hearing date of Feb. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m. in city council chambers. The area to be annexed is located at the end of Putter Place Court in Pecan Lakes Estates Phase 3.

•Approved Public Management as the grant administrator for the City of Navasota’s 2023 Downtown Revitalization Program grant administered through the Texas Department of Agriculture.

•Approved Public Management as the grant administrator for the City of Navasota’s Resilient Communities Program administered through the Texas General Land Office.

•Received the Navasota Police Department 2022 Racial Profiling Data Report which reflected 2,269 total stops with zero complaints.

•Approved the Consent Agenda as follows: (1) authorized the City Manager to enter into an agreement with R.W. Harden & Associates for hydrogeologic consulting services and a groundwater availability study in the amount of $22,400; (2) approved Resolution No. 727-23 supporting the City’s Public Safety Office (PSO) grant application to purchase bullet proof shields for NPD; (3) approved Resolution No. 826-23 accepting water, wastewater, natural gas, street and storm drainage improvements in Pecan Lakes Estates Phase 4 except for the entrance signage, common areas and open channel drainage improvements; (4) approved the Final Project & Finance Plan for the City of Navasota TIRZ No. 1; (5) approved a contract with Zima Corporation in the amount of $73,602 for purchase of materials for emergency repairs to the clarifier and other equipment at the Wastewater Treatment Plant; (6) approved a contract with Teal Services, LLC, in the amount of $47,832 for purchase of materials for emergency repairs to the clarifier and other equipment at the Wastewater Treatment Plant; (last two items authorized by Section 252.022(a)(3) of the Texas Local Government Code).

