NPD investigating southside shooting

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
January 25, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text

Navasota Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the south side of town.

 

Officers were dispatched to the 799 block of Radcliff Street around 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers verified a shooting occurred however no injuries were sustained.

 

A search warrant was obtained for a residence and a consensual search of a vehicle was conducted. Officers seized three firearms and narcotics.

 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information are urged to contact Navasota Police Criminal Investigations Division, 936-825-6410 or submit an anonymous tip with Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.

 

