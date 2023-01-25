NPD investigating southside shooting

Navasota Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the south side of town.

Officers were dispatched to the 799 block of Radcliff Street around 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers verified a shooting occurred however no injuries were sustained.

A search warrant was obtained for a residence and a consensual search of a vehicle was conducted. Officers seized three firearms and narcotics.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information are urged to contact Navasota Police Criminal Investigations Division, 936-825-6410 or submit an anonymous tip with Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.