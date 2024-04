Mariah Guevara, a star soccer player for the Navasota Lady Rattlers, signed her National Letter of Intent with the Wilmington College Quakers in Wilmington, Ohio to continue her education and soccer career. Guevara is the daughter of Christina Garza and Rafael Guevara. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!