Multiple injured in 4-vehicle accident

Multiple people were air–lifted to the hospital following a four–vehicle accident April 27, on Texas 90 near CR 477, west of Anderson. Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz said the preliminary crash investigation indicates around 4:51 p.m., a 2022 Tesla and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox were traveling northbound on Texas ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!