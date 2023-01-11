Hammer wielding robber sentenced

ANDERSON – Convicted robber, Ron Leroy Burchfield, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by 506th District Judge Gary Chaney.

A punishment hearing was held Jan 5, following the Sept. 16, 2022 conviction from a Grimes County Jury. During the two-day trial, Grimes County Assistant District Attorney David Armbruster presented evidence that included testimony from a North Carolina resident who was flown in for the trial.

Around 4 a.m. May 22, 2021, Birch and a female arrived at a residence on FM 244 on the outskirts of Anderson. The victims knew Burchfield and the female companion because they both previously worked at the location, which also houses a car repair shop.

One victim reported Burchfield, who was under the influence of methamphetamine, was grasping a hammer and threatened to “bash his brains in.” Burchfield took the victims phone, his truck keys and left in the vehicle.

Grimes County DA Investigator Blake Baldobino investigated the incident, and the truck was later located in Harris County at a residence associated with Burchfield. Cell phone forensic results corroborated many of the details reported. Baldobino also interviewed the female who was with Burchfield during the robbery. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery. The witness was flown in from North Carolina to testify at Burchfield’s trial.

During the punishment hearing, evidence of Burchfield’s criminal history was presented. His criminal history included threatening jail personnel and being caught with a weapon in the jail. Burchfield remains in the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.

“Ron Burchfield is a meth user who stole a truck from an elderly victim in the middle of the night while threatening violence,” stated Armbruster. “A Grimes County jury held him accountable. Judge Chaney’s sentence was appropriate for the crime.”