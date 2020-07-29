Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Hasta la vista 2020

News
The COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2020 school year abruptly for seniors everywhere and changed the way graduations were held. Navasota High School celebrated its seniors with a special military graduation ceremony in June and four additional graduations for the remaining seniors July 23-25 on the new turf at Rattler Stadium. Scholarship donors helped seniors on their new journey awarding $ 755,743 in scholarship money. Examiner photos by Erica Grifaldo and Mya Rodriguez

