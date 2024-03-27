Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Iola Book Club spreads reading joy

March 27, 2024 - 00:00
IOLA — Iola’s new book club helped students reignite their joy in reading beloved children’s author, Dr. Seuss, during Read Across America week at Iola ISD. The Iola Book Club revived the old traditions of Seuss week including a door decorating contest, dressup days, quotes of the day competition and exciting Suess-related ...

