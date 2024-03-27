Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
CECELIA (MARKS) HUFFINES 1947 – 2024
Next article
Iola Book Club spreads reading joy

Keith Civic Club meeting March 28

March 27, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
Community
Columns
Article Image Alt Text

There was certainly a good turnout for the Iola Food Pantry March 16, at the Iola Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. A total of 86 people including five new people received food. The food distributed will feed around 230 people. There was a variety of food including frozen food, vegetables,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024