Iola man arrested on drug and weapon charges

An Iola man, 32-year-old Brian Wright, was arrested by Department of Public Safety Troopers Saturday, Jan. 30, on Texas State Highway 30 in College Station after a routine traffic stop led to the recovery of numerous illegal drugs and a firearm.

The arrest report released by DPS states a traffic stop was initiated near the Cole Stop convenience store on Hwy. 30 Saturday night. Weight was reportedly being pulled over for a missing license plate on the front of the Dodge Challenger he was driving.

Troopers stated they immediately smelled what was believed to be marijuana come from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered numerous illegal narcotics, several bikes of anabolic steroids, a handgun, close to 200 pills that were not immediately identified and two bottles of “fake urine” that Wright admitted was used for passing drug tests.

Troopers found the following items inside the vehicle:

• Less than a gram of THC oil and wax

• 24 grams of marijuana

• Two 10mL vials of Nandrolone Decanoate

• One 10mL vial of Testosterone Propionate

• Two 10mL vials of Sustanon

• Two 10mL vials of Masteron Enanthate

• 10mL vial of Trenbolone Acetate

• One 10 mL vial of Trenbolone Enanthate

• One 30 mL vial of Clenbuterol

• 48 capsules of Clomiphene Citrate

• 85 capsules of Tadalafil

• 79 capsules of Anastrazole

• 152 unknown blue skull-shaped pills

• 25 unknown green skull-shaped pills

• A Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun

Wright was booked int the Brazos County Jail charged with 14 separate charges. Charges include: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of a False Drug Test Falsification Device.

He was released Jan. 31 after posting a $109,000 bond.