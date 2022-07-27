Ivy Dell (Wehring) Hemann, 94, of Navasota, passed away Sunday, July 24, at Navasota Nursing and Rehab Center. Graveside services are planned for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, at Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Clyde Larrabee officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Ivy Dell was born in William Penn, Texas on November 24, 1927 to Henry and Ida (Eickenhorst) Wehking, Jr. She married Herbert Hemann on her 21st birthday on November 24, 1946 and together they had two children. Unfortunately, Ivy Dell lost her husband in 1973 and she still had one child at home. She began working at Love’s Supermarket in Navasota as a cashier and remained there for 35 years! Ivy Dell was an outspoken woman who had a passion for fishing and being outdoors. She enjoyed working in her yard, and had several beautiful flower beds. Ivy Dell loved cats, and often fed the neighborhood strays. She kept her birdfeeders full and fed the migrating wild ducks.

She is survived by her son, Herb Hemann; daughter, Janet Nobles; sister, Frances Yates; sister-in-law, Betty Schwartz; three grand children, nine great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Rodney Abke, Johnnie Abke, Joe Dover, Brady Dover, Matthew Wehring and Ben Yates.

Ivy Dell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert Hemann; and brother, Waldo Wehring.

A very special “thank you” and much love to her the care-givers and staff of Navasota Nursing and Rehab and Traditions Hospice.

