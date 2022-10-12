Kingdom's water deemed safe

TODD MISSION – Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) Vendors were issued a boil water notice Friday night, Oct. 7, but after further testing the water was determined to be safe for consumption.

Todd Mission City Manager Neal Wendele stated there was a test of a raw, pretreatment water from one of many wells on TRF’s private system. “It tested positive for coliform (NOT E.Coli) prior to treatment,” explained Wendele. “We now believe it was a bad sample bottle.”

Wendele said out of an abundance of caution, while awaiting test results, food vendors were advised to use bottled water. “Two separate labs verified prior to TRF opening Saturday morning the water was fine. Area residents are not impacted, and the public was never in any danger,” stated Wendele. Texas Renaissance Manager Darla Smith sent out a letter to vendors Saturday morning confirming water no longer needed to be boiled. “We’d like to thank all our food vendors for being so diligent in keeping our patrons safe and being ready at a moment’s notice to do so,” she said in the letter. “The health and safety of our patrons and participants is of the utmost concern to TRF and we will continue to work and create a safe environment to all.”

The Texas Renaissance Festival opened Oct. 8, and continues through Nov. 27.