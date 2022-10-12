Reflecting on a miracle

It has been a year since God performed a miracle in Grimes County while people worldwide followed the search for 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez, who went missing from his home last October. Those who played integral roles in the search and safe return of Christopher celebrated the anniversary of the miraculous event Friday, Oct. 7, at the American Legion Hall in Anderson. As everyone reminisced about the search, Christopher, who recently celebrated his fourth birthday, posed for photos from all angles with a smile that continues to warm hearts. One-by-one, Christopher helped Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell hand out plaques to various individuals that worked as a team to ensure his safe return.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Christopher followed a neighbor’s dog out of his yard as his mom, Aracely Nuñez-Lule, unloaded the car. In a moments time, little Christopher wandered out of sight and into nearby woods. His mom followed and called out to no avail. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10,000 block of Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire Subdivision. A massive search ensued. The search began with boots on the ground and Texas Department of Criminal Justice tracking dogs, but as time passed, the search grew with unlimited resources made available. A command post was set-up by Bryan Fire Department and organized search crews from all over embarked on Plantersville to search for the missing child.

available. As the search strengthened, so did the prayers. Although the outlook looked grim, the young boy’s mom stayed steadfast in her faith. On Saturday, Oct. 9, she used her unwavering strength to comfort Lt. Martha Smith, who remained with the family throughout the duration of the search. “Christopher’s mom looked me in the eyes and asked me if there were any updates, I fought back tears as I told her no,” explained Smith. Christopher’s mom responded, “Don’t worry. I have faith that God will bring me my son back today.”

Tim Halfin, a landowner off FM 1486 near Highway 249, first learned about Christopher’s disappearance at a Bible study Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Halfin said he was prompted by The Holy Spirit to go search for the young boy in the woods.

“So, I got up this morning, did my bible study, devotional time, prayer time, like I try to do every day, and my wife came in and said, ‘what are you going to do today?’ And I said, ‘I’m going to go out in the woods and see if I can find that boy.’ And I did.” After searching approximately two hours, he was walking down a pipeline clearing and heard a noise about 10-yards into the woods that sounded like an animal in distress. Halfin called out but didn’t get a response. Once he heard the noise again, he called authorities to notify them.

Halfin was returning home and calling out for Christopher and this time he got a response. He found him in a grassy area. “I picked him up and he was totally naked - no shoes, no clothing, nothing. Three days without food or water,” explained Halfin. “I picked him up and he wasn’t shaking, he wasn’t nervous. He was calm.” God showed that day He is still performing miracles.

Days later after being treated at Texas Children’s Hospital, little Christopher returned home.

The celebration of the anniversary of that great miracle took everyone back to the three days Grimes County was at a standstill but constant in prayer. Three days that ended with those prayers being answered.

Each day searches watched the sun set then rise again without a trace of the missing boy. Crews searched on the ground, through the air and used sonar equipment to search nearby ponds – eventually pumping them dry to exhaust every avenue. Media outlets camped at the site passing along any information